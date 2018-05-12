Parra went 4-for-5 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base in Friday's losing effort to the Brewers.

Parra has achieved multi-hit games in four of his last eight contests, bringing his slash line to .275/.331/.358. Only seven of Parra's 30 hits have gone for extra-bases, and he has just seven RBI across 34 games. The 15 runs scored and four stolen bases are positives, but otherwise his counting stats are not much to boast about.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories