Parra went 4-for-5 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base in Friday's losing effort to the Brewers.

Parra has achieved multi-hit games in four of his last eight contests, bringing his slash line to .275/.331/.358. Only seven of Parra's 30 hits have gone for extra-bases, and he has just seven RBI across 34 games. The 15 runs scored and four stolen bases are positives, but otherwise his counting stats are not much to boast about.