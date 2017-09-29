Play

Parra is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

This marks Parra's third straight absence, as his month-long struggles (.221/.253/.299) have started to affect his playing time. The last two absences have come against lefties, but Parra also sat Tuesday against a right-hander. Clayton Kershaw is due up for Los Angeles on Saturday, so Parra may ride the pine yet again.

