Parra is out of the lineup for Saturday's game at Texas, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Parra will head to the bench after starting the last seven games for the Rockies, yielding left field duties to Noel Cuevas. Parra had a rough first month of the season, but has a .331/.362/.427 slash line in 124 at-bats since the start of May, though he has only eight extra-base hits in that stretch.