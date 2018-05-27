Parra is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds, BSNDenver.com reports.

Parra heads to the bench following a string of five consecutive starts, during which he went 5-for-19 with a home run and four RBI. With a .703 OPS on the season, Parra has been a capable, if not spectacular hitter, but he'll probably need to elevate his performance if he hopes to stave off David Dahl and Carlos Gonzalez for playing time at either corner-outfield spot throughout the campaign.