Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Heads to bench Wednesday
Parra is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Parra, who is 4-for-19 (.211), will head to the bench for the first time all season after starting each of the Rockies' first five games. In his place, Ian Desmond will slide into right field, opening up a spot for Pat Valaika to start at first base and hit seventh.
