Parra is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

After completing his four-game suspension, Parra returned to start the first two contests of the Rockies' series with Miami, going 2-for-7 with a double and a walk. There will be room for both Parra and David Dahl at the corner-outfield spots while Carlos Gonzalez (hamstring) is sidelined, but the Rockies will face some tougher lineup decisions when all three players are healthy at the same time. In the meantime, Parra still seems likely to sit out occasionally against lefty pitching, as will be the case Sunday with Caleb Smith on the bump for the Marlins.