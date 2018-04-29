Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Hits bench Sunday
Parra is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
After completing his four-game suspension, Parra returned to start the first two contests of the Rockies' series with Miami, going 2-for-7 with a double and a walk. There will be room for both Parra and David Dahl at the corner-outfield spots while Carlos Gonzalez (hamstring) is sidelined, but the Rockies will face some tougher lineup decisions when all three players are healthy at the same time. In the meantime, Parra still seems likely to sit out occasionally against lefty pitching, as will be the case Sunday with Caleb Smith on the bump for the Marlins.
More News
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Returns from suspension•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Will begin serving suspension Sunday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Drives in two and steals base•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Tagged with four-game suspension•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Sits versus lefty Monday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...