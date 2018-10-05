Parra will start in left field and bat sixth during Game 2 of the NLDS against Milwaukee on Friday, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet reports.

Parra will get the nod after starting Colorado's ninth-inning rally with a single to right field and coming up just shy of a go-ahead home run in the 10th frame in Thursday's defeat. During the month of September, he slashed .333/.440/.405 with five RBI and three stolen bases. Parra will go up against right-hander Jhoulys Chacin on Friday.