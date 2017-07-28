Parra is likely to take over the everyday role in left field with Ian Desmond (calf) heading to the 10-day disabled list.

Parra thrived earlier this month when Desmond was sidelined with a similar injury and is currently batting .480 with a 1.184 OPS and 15 RBI over his last 50 at-bats. He likely checks in as an everyday outfielder moving forward, along with Charlie Blackmon and Carlos Gonzalez, and should also see plenty of opportunities at the plate, as manager Bud Black has slotted him in the clean-up spot for the past two games.