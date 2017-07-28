Rockies' Gerardo Parra: In line for everyday role
Parra is likely to take over the everyday role in left field with Ian Desmond (calf) heading to the 10-day disabled list.
Parra thrived earlier this month when Desmond was sidelined with a similar injury and is currently batting .480 with a 1.184 OPS and 15 RBI over his last 50 at-bats. He likely checks in as an everyday outfielder moving forward, along with Charlie Blackmon and Carlos Gonzalez, and should also see plenty of opportunities at the plate, as manager Bud Black has slotted him in the clean-up spot for the past two games.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...