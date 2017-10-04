Parra will man left field and bat sixth in Wednesday's wild-card game against Arizona, Jenny Carver of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Parra will receive the start instead of Ian Desmond with right-hander Zack Greinke on the mound for the Diamondbacks. Over the course of the 2017 season, Parra is hitting .286 with nine home runs and 60 RBI in 294 at-bats against righties.