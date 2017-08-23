Rockies' Gerardo Parra: In Wednesday's lineup
Parra (thigh) is serving as the Rockies' DH for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Wednesday is a rare occasion for the Rockies, as they're playing in an American League park and can use a designated hitter. As a result, they'll be able to have Parra's bat in the lineup without running the risk of having him aggravate his thigh while playing in the field. The Rockies have another game in Kansas City on Thursday, so they may opt to use Parra as their DH once again before having him return to the outfield when they face the Braves on Friday.
