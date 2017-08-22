Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Late scratch Tuesday
Parra was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with a right thigh contusion, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Parra was scheduled to draw the start in left field for Tuesday's game against the Royals, but he apparently wasn't feeling comfortable during pregame warmups and will be replaced by Raimel Tapia in the lineup. The veteran outfielder is reportedly still feeling the effects of his hit-by-pitch during Sunday's game. He'll be a day-to-day case moving forward.
