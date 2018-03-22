Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Looks like primary left fielder
Parra is expected to open the season as the Rockies' primary left fielder, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
A crowded Rockies outfield added yet another body to the mix earlier in spring training when Carlos Gonzalez re-signed with the club, but it doesn't sound like his presence will result in Parra losing out on regular at-bats, at least to begin the campaign. Ian Desmond is slated to move from the outfield to first base with prospect Ryan McMahon on track to begin the season at Triple-A Albuquerque, while David Dahl also seems destined for the Pacific Coast League in order to pick up steady playing time following an injury-ruined 2017 campaign. That should clear the path for Parra to see at least strong-side platoon work in the early going, but with McMahon and Dahl likely not in need of much further refinement in the high minors, there's a good chance that Parra shifts to a bench role before season's end.
