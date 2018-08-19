Parra will start in left field and bat sixth Sunday against the Braves, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Though he'll enter the lineup in the series finale in place of a resting Carlos Gonzalez, Parra looks to be ticketed for a fourth-outfielder role going forward now that David Dahl is healthy and back in the big leagues. Parra had been on the bench for three of the Rockies' previous four games before picking up the start Sunday.