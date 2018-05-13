Parra is out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

It was David Dahl's turn to take a seat Saturday, so Parra will head to the bench for the series finale as manager Bud Black continues to juggle four quality options in the outfield. Though he'll sit out for the second time in five games Sunday, Parra should keep receiving at least semi-regular action so long as he remains productive at the plate. The veteran has gone 13-for-32 (.406 average) to go with four steals, three RBI and two steals through 10 appearances in May.