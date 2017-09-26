Play

Parra is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, according to Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post.

Parra recorded just one hit in 21 at-bats over the last five games he started, so manager Bud Black decided to give him a day off. Ian Desmond will get the nod in left field for the Rockies on Tuesday night.

