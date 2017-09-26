Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Parra is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, according to Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post.
Parra recorded just one hit in 21 at-bats over the last five games he started, so manager Bud Black decided to give him a day off. Ian Desmond will get the nod in left field for the Rockies on Tuesday night.
