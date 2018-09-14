Parra went 2-for-2 with a stolen base Thursday in the Rockies' 10-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

With Charlie Blackmon getting the day off in the series finale, Parra entered the starting nine for just the fourth time in 14 games. Though the 31-year-old is batting a solid .281 and has chipped in 10 steals this season, his dramatic downturn in power production resulted in David Dahl surpassing him on the depth chart.