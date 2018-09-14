Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Notches 10th steal
Parra went 2-for-2 with a stolen base Thursday in the Rockies' 10-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
With Charlie Blackmon getting the day off in the series finale, Parra entered the starting nine for just the fourth time in 14 games. Though the 31-year-old is batting a solid .281 and has chipped in 10 steals this season, his dramatic downturn in power production resulted in David Dahl surpassing him on the depth chart.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...