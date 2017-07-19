Parra had a perfect day at the plate against San Diego on Tuesday, going 3-for-3 with a double, two walks, an RBI and three runs.

He's been absolutely raking in his eight games since returning from a quad injury, going a silly 16-for-31 (.516) with a pair of homers, four doubles, 12 RBI and 10 runs. This is nothing new for him -- Parra actually hit over. 500 for a two-week stretch immediately preceding his DL stint. After a disappointing first season in Colorado, he's really started taking advantage of the friendly confines of Coors Field.