Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Out again Sunday
Parra is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates.
Parra was passed over for the start Saturday as well, but over his last five games he has gone 12-for-19 at the plate with six RBI. Even when he's swinging a hot bat, there simply isn't enough outfield reps to go around since the return of Ian Desmond for Parra to be an everyday starter. He'll continue to rotate with Desmond and Carlos Gonzalez at the corner outfield spots for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Shelved with bruised calf•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Gets day off Saturday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Scores twice Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: On-base machine Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Delivers three RBI against Mets on Sunday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Remains in lineup with Desmond back•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...