Parra is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates.

Parra was passed over for the start Saturday as well, but over his last five games he has gone 12-for-19 at the plate with six RBI. Even when he's swinging a hot bat, there simply isn't enough outfield reps to go around since the return of Ian Desmond for Parra to be an everyday starter. He'll continue to rotate with Desmond and Carlos Gonzalez at the corner outfield spots for the foreseeable future.