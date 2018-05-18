Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Out of lineup Friday
Parra is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.
David Dahl gets the start in left field Friday, sending Parra to the bench. Parra has been fantastic at the plate of late, with a .340/.367/.468 lash line in 47 at-bats so far in May.
