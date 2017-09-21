Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Out of lineup Thursday
Parra is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Parra will get the day off after starting six straight games for the Rockies, going 7-for-22 (.318) with a pair of RBI over that stretch. He should continue to sit about once a week as the Rockies look to get Carlos Gonzalez into the lineup. With Parra out, Colorado will deploy an outfield of Ian Desmond, Charlie Blackmon and Gonzalez (from left to right).
