Parra is not in the lineup against the Marlins on Wednesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Parra will remain on the bench for the second consecutive game while Ian Desmond draws another start in left field with left-hander Adam Conley taking the mound for Miami. Following Colorado's scheduled off day Thursday, Parra could return to the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Dodgers, although another southpaw -- Hyun-Jin Ryu -- is set to toe the rubber for that game as well.