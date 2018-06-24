Parra went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Marlins.

He brought home Colorado's first run of the game with a sac fly in the fourth inning, then launched a solo shot in the seventh. Parra isn't hitting for much power this season -- he has only four homers, and his .112 ISO would be his lowest since he started called Coors Field home -- but the 31-year-old's overall .305/.343/.417 slash line still has value in most fantasy formats.