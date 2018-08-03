Parra went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Cardinals.

Parra plated a run in the fourth inning on a single to tie the game at 1-1. Following Thursday's matchup, he's pieced together a four-game hitting streak, going 8-for-16 with two doubles and three RBI over that span. The 31-year-old outfielder is slashing .294/.343/.397 through 98 contests in 2018.