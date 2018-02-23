Parra (hand) will take flyballs Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Parra had surgery on the hamate bone of his right (catching) hand in mid-February. He's still on track for a mid-March return to game action. He'll start shag flyballs and should be back in batting practice in about 10 days. He'll have a shortened Cactus League schedule in which to try to hold off David Dahl for the starting right field job.