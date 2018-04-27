Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Returns from suspension
Parra is batting sixth and playing left field Friday against the Marlins, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Parra has been suspended for the past five games due to his role in a bench-clearing altercation with the Padres earlier in the month. With his sentence served, he'll resume his normal role in the Rockies' lineup. This development could cut into the playing time of Noel Cuevas, David Dahl and Ryan McMahon moving forward.
More News
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Will begin serving suspension Sunday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Drives in two and steals base•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Tagged with four-game suspension•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Sits versus lefty Monday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?