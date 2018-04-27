Parra is batting sixth and playing left field Friday against the Marlins, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Parra has been suspended for the past five games due to his role in a bench-clearing altercation with the Padres earlier in the month. With his sentence served, he'll resume his normal role in the Rockies' lineup. This development could cut into the playing time of Noel Cuevas, David Dahl and Ryan McMahon moving forward.