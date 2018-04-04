Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Scores twice Tuesday
Parra went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Padres.
Parra hasn't been affected thus far for what was shaping up to be a crowded outfield in Colorado in 2018, as he's started in left field in each of the Rockies' five games to date. With David Dahl in the minors and Ryan McMahon having yet to push first baseman Ian Desmond to the outfield, Parra seems fairly secure in his everyday role for now and should continue to occupy a spot in the heart of the order.
