Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Scores twice Wednesday
Parra went 4-for-5 with two runs during Wednesday's win over San Diego.
Parra is scorching hot since returning from the disabled list with seven multi-hit showings, two homers, 12 RBI and 12 runs through nine games. Six of those nine contests have been at Coors Field, but discrediting Parra's fantasy value based on his home venue is ill-advised. He sports an elite .364/.387/.549 slash line -- .277/.304/.410 on the road -- for the campaign, after all. However, considering his home-road splits, if the luxury exists to only start Parra at Coors, that's a solid option.
