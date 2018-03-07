Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Set for batting practice session
Parra (hand) will participate in a live batting practice session Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Parra has been sidelined throughout spring camp after undergoing surgery in mid-February to remove a broken hook of the hamate bone in his right hand. The outfielder was expected to return this weekend, but will likely remain out of Cactus League games until he can prove the hand is back to full health.
