Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Shelved with bruised calf
Parra hasn't played the past two days due to a bruised right calf, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
It was surprising to see Parra miss two consecutive games given how well he's been hitting as of late, but this injury explains it. The Rockies don't expect him to hit the disabled list, but he should be considered day-to-day for the time being. Carlos Gonzalez will continue to pick up starts in right field until Parra is back in action.
More News
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Out again Sunday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Gets day off Saturday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Scores twice Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: On-base machine Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Delivers three RBI against Mets on Sunday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Remains in lineup with Desmond back•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...