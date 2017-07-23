Parra hasn't played the past two days due to a bruised right calf, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

It was surprising to see Parra miss two consecutive games given how well he's been hitting as of late, but this injury explains it. The Rockies don't expect him to hit the disabled list, but he should be considered day-to-day for the time being. Carlos Gonzalez will continue to pick up starts in right field until Parra is back in action.