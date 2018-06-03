Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Sits out Sunday
Parra is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Parra, who has gone 1-for-9 over his last two starts, will get the day off as the Rockies take on Dodgers lefty Alex Wood. Ian Desmond picks up the start in left field with Ryan McMahon taking over at first base.
