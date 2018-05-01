Parra is not starting Tuesday against the Cubs, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Parra is hitting just .222/.284/.296 through 25 games for the Rockies so far this season. David Dahl, the presumed heir apparent for his starting job, is hitting a solid .261/.346/.435, and could start sending Parra to the bench more often. Dahl will get the start in left on Tuesday.