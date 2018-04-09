Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Sits versus lefty Monday
Parra is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
With southpaw Clayton Richard taking the hill for San Diego, Parra will retreat to the bench for a night off. Ian Desmond will move to the outfield to fill the void, allowing Pat Valaika to log another start at first base.
More News
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Scores twice Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Looks like primary left fielder•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: To play against Dodgers on Sunday•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Set for batting practice session•
-
Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Option to hit cleanup against righties•
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...