Parra is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Parra and another lefty-hitting outfielder in Carlos Gonzalez will head to the bench in the series finale with southpaw Andrew Suarez on the hill for San Francisco. Ian Desmond will shift over from first base to cover left field for Parra while Noel Cuevas gets the nod in right field in Gonzalez's stead.