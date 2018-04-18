Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Sitting out Wednesday
Parra is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Parra was handed a four-game suspension last week for his role in a brawl with the Padres, but the outfielder is continuing to appeal the decision and had suited up for the Rockies subsequent six contests, going 4-for-21. Since he's still listed as an available option off the bench, it appears Parra hasn't accepted the suspension and is simply receiving a day of rest. Mike Tauchman will replace Parra in left field and bat eighth.
