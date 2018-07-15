Parra went 1-for-3 with a stolen base Saturday against the Mariners.

Parra reached base only once Saturday, but that was enough for him to steal his seventh base of the season. While that's already his highest total for a single season since 2015, he has only two steals since May 19. With limited power, Parra's value comes largely in the form of his empty batting average.

