Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Tagged with four-game suspension
Parra was suspended for four games due to his part in Wednesday's bench-clearing brawl with the Padres.
Parra is appealing the suspension, so he'll be able to remain in the lineup for Friday's contest with the Nationals. A decision on his suspension should be made relatively soon, so monitor his status over the next week or so.
