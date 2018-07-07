Parra is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The Mariners will send left-hander James Paxton to the mound Saturday, pushing Parra to the bench in favor of Noel Cuevas in left field. The veteran outfielder has a .299/.338/.414 slash line for the season but is only 3-for-16 over his last six games.