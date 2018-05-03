Parra went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

Parra had been struggling, as he entered the contest on a 1-for-10 slump, but he broke out of it with a season-high three hits. He's started to cede playing since David Dahl joined the big league club, but he drew the start Wednesday in place of the resting Carlos Gonzalez. Parra's exact role going forward remains a bit unclear, but he can ensure he'll continue to see regular at-bats with more days like Wednesday.