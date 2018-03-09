Parra (hand) will make his Cactus League debut Sunday against the Dodgers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Parra will make his return to the field after undergoing right hand hamate bone surgery in mid-February. He was able to compete in a live batting practice session Wednesday, which must have gone by without any hitch if he's been cleared to participate in spring games. With 20 days to go until Opening Day, Parra should have enough time to get back to full health before the regular season begins.