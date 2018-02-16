Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Undergoes surgery, expects to return in March
Parra underwent surgery Friday to remove a broken hook of the hamate bone in his right hand, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. He expects to return around March 8-10.
It sounds like a relatively minor cleanup procedure, and Parra expects to be available for the majority of the Cactus League slate. However, if he needs a bit more time than expected and/or struggles initially upon his return, it could open the door for David Dahl to take back a starting role in the Rockies' outfield. Parra hit .309/.341/.452 in 115 games with Colorado last season, but he had dramatic home/road splits and has given something back on the defensive side in recent seasons.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Stop paying the position premium
Chris Towers is done paying extra for middle infield position scarcity. Here's why.
-
Should you believe in Merrifield?
Whit Merrifield caught Fantasy Baseball owners by surprise last year, so the default response...
-
Will humidor ruin best D-Backs?
The Diamondbacks will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, following in the Rockies'...
-
Pitching debate: Who'll join Big 4?
Has the elite top four starting pitcher group changed in Fantasy? Our baseball writers look...
-
Podcast: Talking players we love
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact...