Parra underwent surgery Friday to remove a broken hook of the hamate bone in his right hand, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. He expects to return around March 8-10.

It sounds like a relatively minor cleanup procedure, and Parra expects to be available for the majority of the Cactus League slate. However, if he needs a bit more time than expected and/or struggles initially upon his return, it could open the door for David Dahl to take back a starting role in the Rockies' outfield. Parra hit .309/.341/.452 in 115 games with Colorado last season, but he had dramatic home/road splits and has given something back on the defensive side in recent seasons.