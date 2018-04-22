Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Will begin serving suspension Sunday
Parra will begin serving his four-game suspension Sunday against the Cubs, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Parra was tagged with the four-game suspension due to his part in Wednesday's bench-clearing brawl with the Padres. He'll miss the Rockies' upcoming three-game series against the Padres but will be eligible to return Friday against the Marlins. The recently-promoted David Dahl will start in left field Sunday.
