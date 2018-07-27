Marquez was activated from the paternity list Friday, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

He will start Sunday's game at home against the A's. Marquez should be avoided in most formats in his home starts, but his 3.15 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 62 strikeouts in 60 innings on the road will play in almost any format.

