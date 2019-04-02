Rockies' German Marquez: Agrees to extension
German Marquez agreed to a five-year, $43 million extension with the Rockies on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The deal includes a club option which can convert to a mutual option if Marquez has a pair of top-three Cy Young finishes. The deal is an unfortunate one for Marquez owners in dynasty leagues, as it keeps him in Coors Field for the rest of his prime.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Fans seven Marlins in win•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Dominates on back fields•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: May be coming down with illness•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Set to start Game 3 of NLDS•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Saddled with loss in Game 163•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Tabbed for start against Dodgers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...