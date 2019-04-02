German Marquez agreed to a five-year, $43 million extension with the Rockies on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The deal includes a club option which can convert to a mutual option if Marquez has a pair of top-three Cy Young finishes. The deal is an unfortunate one for Marquez owners in dynasty leagues, as it keeps him in Coors Field for the rest of his prime.

