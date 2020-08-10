Marquez (2-2) allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk across seven innings Sunday, striking out four and taking the loss against Seattle.

Marquez's two earned runs allowed came from a two-run shot by Dylan Moore in the first inning. He cruised until the seventh inning when a fielding error led to three unearned runs scoring in the frame. Fortunately for Marquez, he still owns a 2.08 ERA and 27:6 K:BB. He'll get a home matchup against the Rangers on Saturday for his next start.