Marquez gave up four runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings during Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Phillies. He had five strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The right-hander was hurt by the long ball Wednesday, as Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber and Alec Bohm all homered off him for Philadelphia. Marquez fired seven frames of one-run ball against the Dodgers in his season debut but has surrendered four runs on 18 hits in his past two starts. He lines up for a rematch with the Phillies on the road early next week.