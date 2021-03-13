Marquez allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out three over three innings in Friday's spring loss to the Giants. He didn't factor into the decision.

Marquez was expected to throw four innings against San Francisco, but he struggled to get loose Friday during a somewhat chilly day in Arizona. He struggled to limit production after tossing three scoreless frames in his spring debut. The right-hander had issues with his fastball location during the rough start, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. "I don't mind the weather because the beginning of the season is going to be cold in Denver," Marquez told Harding. "I didn't feel really loose. Whether it was the weather, I don't know. I have to make an adjustment. It didn't work out." Marquez should serve as the Opening Day starter for Colorado and will have just under three weeks to turn things around before the start of the regular season.