Marquez allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings during Monday's spring win over the Rangers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Marquez had a strong spring debut this year but has given up at least three runs in each of his last three outings. The right-hander has had issues with command during his Cactus League starts but still projects as the team's Opening Day starter in 2021. "This spring training is kind of weird with my delivery, so I'm trying to find that point," Marquez told Thomas Harding of MLB.com. "I think I'm getting closer." Marquez should have one more spring tune-up prior to the regular season.