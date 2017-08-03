Marquez allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five batters through six innings during Thursday's won over the Mets. He didn't factor into the decision.

Marquez has now allowed three runs or fewer in each of his past six starts with 44 strikeouts through 39.1 innings -- and half those games have been at hitter-friendly Coors Field. The 22-year-old righty sports a serviceable 4.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 8.7 K/9 for the campaign, and it's worth noting that his 3.73 FIP suggests everything he's doing on the mound is sustainable. Marquez lines up for a difficult road start against Cleveland next.