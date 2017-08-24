Rockies' German Marquez: Allows two homers in no-decision
Marquez gave up two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Thursday.
It goes down as a quality start, but Marquez was pretty fortunate in this one. The bases were clear for both long balls he surrendered, and the defense helped him out with two double plays. He hasn't been as lucky at home (4.50 ERA) and four of Marquez's seven remaining starts come at home, barring any significant changes to the rotation order. Among the three remaining road starts are matchups with the Dodgers and Diamondbacks.
