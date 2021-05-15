Marquez (2-4) earned the win over the Reds on Friday, allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out eight over six innings.

This performance represented a huge step forward from Marquez's last home outing May 4. Marquez was knocked around for eight runs in just two-thirds of an inning in that May 4 start, and that is going to skew his ERA for a while to come. Marquez had not been great even before that blowup, but the strikeouts and groundballs are there. He remains a viable option in most formats when he's on the road.